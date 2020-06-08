Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: West Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown

IndiaTimes Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Mizoram and West Bengal on Monday announced extension of coronavirus lockdown, even as a large part of the country opened up under the Phase II of Unlock 1.0 that started today.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hindu Jagran Manch in North 24 Parganas providing food to needy amid COVID-19, cyclone Amphan crisis

Hindu Jagran Manch in North 24 Parganas providing food to needy amid COVID-19, cyclone Amphan crisis 01:21

 COVID-19 lockdown and cyclone Amphan has affected normal lives of people in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Hindu Jagran Manch is providing essential items to the needy people. COVID-19 lockdown has adversely affected the lives of daily wage workers across the country. On the other hand,...

Related videos from verified sources

Thousands of customers queue after IKEA reopens 19 stores [Video]

Thousands of customers queue after IKEA reopens 19 stores

Aerial photos show hundreds of customers queuing around the block in the stifling heat to get into Ikea - as stores reopened for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. Massive lines of people..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Kali Temple reopens in WB's Siliguri after state govt's relaxations amid COVID-19 [Video]

Kali Temple reopens in WB's Siliguri after state govt's relaxations amid COVID-19

All places of worship including temples, churches, mosques and gurudwaras have reopened in West Bengal on June 01. Kali Temple reopened in WB's Siliguri almost after two months amid Unlock 1.0 of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:34Published
COVID-19: All private, public and govt offices to open from June 08, informs Mamata Banerjee [Video]

COVID-19: All private, public and govt offices to open from June 08, informs Mamata Banerjee

While addressing a video conferencing in West Bengal's Nabanna on May 29, the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee spoke on coronavirus pandemic. She said, "All places of worship, mandir,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown

Mizoram and West Bengal on Monday announced extension of coronavirus lockdown, even as a large part of the country opened up under the Phase II of Unlock 1.0...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this