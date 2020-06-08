Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Editors Guild slams FIR against senior journalist, says it's 'brazen attack' on his free speech

IndiaTimes Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
The Editors Guild of India expressed concern over the filing of FIR by Delhi Police against veteran journalist Vinod Dua, saying that it is a "brazen attack on his right to free speech". "The Guild unequivocally condemns this practice and urges the police to respect Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms rather than behave in a manner that raises questions on its independence," it said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

TamannaInamdar

Tamanna Inamdar RT @timesofindia: Editors Guild slams FIR against senior journalist, says it's 'brazen attack' on his free speech https://t.co/UVCPjQ9Z8c h… 23 seconds ago

bdamodarrao

B. DAMODAR RAO Editors Guild slams FIR over ‘frivolous’ charges https://t.co/ImTjzeerQJ via @timesofindia Journalists today are bl… https://t.co/xenTLkz8Lj 3 minutes ago

pristinekashmir

Pristine Kashmir Editors Guild slams FIR against Vinod Dua https://t.co/Auh4QxBsFI 12 minutes ago

kapil1024

Kapil कपिल கபில் কপিল ಕಪಿಲ್ RT @kktotlani: Why this cherry picking by Editor's guild? No word on Arnab Goswami's FIR in Mumbai so far but they are protecting a peson w… 27 minutes ago

kktotlani

Totlani Krishan Why this cherry picking by Editor's guild? No word on Arnab Goswami's FIR in Mumbai so far but they are protecting… https://t.co/1yOpnwr4vQ 1 hour ago

Candolime

Al Kapai RT @paranjoygt: Editors Guild Slams FIR Against Vinod Dua, Says 'Brazen Attack' on Free Speech https://t.co/4xLIEZk4v2 1 hour ago

Maqsood12M

Maqsood Siddiqui RT @TOIIndiaNews: Editors Guild slams FIR against senior journalist, says it's 'brazen attack' on his free speech https://t.co/1YQdbcqgVV 3 hours ago

raj4u1969

R♡JH♡NS News18: 'Brazen Attack on Free Speech': Editors Guild Slams FIR Against Vinod Dua on Plaint from BJP Leader.… https://t.co/W9M4UOWJ6h 3 hours ago