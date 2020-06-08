Editors Guild slams FIR against senior journalist, says it's 'brazen attack' on his free speech
Monday, 8 June 2020 () The Editors Guild of India expressed concern over the filing of FIR by Delhi Police against veteran journalist Vinod Dua, saying that it is a "brazen attack on his right to free speech". "The Guild unequivocally condemns this practice and urges the police to respect Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms rather than behave in a manner that raises questions on its independence," it said.