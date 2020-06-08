Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Birthday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Maniesh Paul and other celebrities pour in birthday wishes

Bollywood Life Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her birthday today and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Maniesh Paul and other celebrities pour in birthday wishes for her. Check out the whole story to find out more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Raj Kundra pens birthday wish for wife Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra pens birthday wish for wife Shilpa Shetty 00:52

 Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned a year older today. Her businessman husband Raj Kundra took to social media to pen a sweet birthday note for her.

Related videos from verified sources

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni twins with her mother Neetu in her new post [Video]

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni twins with her mother Neetu in her new post

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been spending a lot of time with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since she arrived in Mumbai, after the demise of her father, actor Rishi Kapoor.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:45Published
Husband goes above and beyond to wish his wife a Happy Birthday [Video]

Husband goes above and beyond to wish his wife a Happy Birthday

Jim Tally would do anything for his wife Lisa... which is why on her birthday, he visited the hospital where she’s being treated for cancer, got up on a lift, surprised her with a Happy Birthday!..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:57Published
Happy Birthday, Remy Ma! (Saturday, May 30) [Video]

Happy Birthday, Remy Ma! (Saturday, May 30)

Happy Birthday, Remy Ma! Reminisce Smith, also known as Remy Ma, was born on May 30, 1980, and turns 40. She was born in The Bronx, New York. The rapper was a member of Fat Joe’s group, Terror Squad...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this