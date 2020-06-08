Happy Birthday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Maniesh Paul and other celebrities pour in birthday wishes
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her birthday today and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Maniesh Paul and other celebrities pour in birthday wishes for her. Check out the whole story to find out more.
Happy Birthday, Remy Ma! Reminisce Smith, also known as Remy Ma, was born on May 30, 1980, and turns 40. She was born in The Bronx, New York. The rapper was a member of Fat Joe’s group, Terror Squad...