Related videos from verified sources Anil Kapoor shares one of the happiest memory of his life



Actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday went down memory lane and shared a throwback photo from Sonam Kapoor's and Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Saawariya' launch event. The actor called it one of the happiest moment.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:45 Published on May 13, 2020

Tweets about this