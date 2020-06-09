SC takes note of excess against migrant workers, says they needs to be dealt humanely
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Migrant workers, who were forced to return to their native places after "cessation of their employment" during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, are already suffering and they have to be dealt with in a "humane manner" by the police and other authorities, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:48Published
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52Published
