SC takes note of excess against migrant workers, says they needs to be dealt humanely

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Migrant workers, who were forced to return to their native places after "cessation of their employment" during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, are already suffering and they have to be dealt with in a "humane manner" by the police and other authorities, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.
