Indian, Chinese troops disengage at three locations in Eastern Ladakh: Sources

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Ahead of the next round of military talks scheduled to start this week, troops of India and China have disengaged on the ground at multiple locations in Eastern Ladakh, according to sources.The talks between the two armies will be held this week at multiple locations including Patroling point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling point 15, and Hot Springs area, top government sources told ANI.
