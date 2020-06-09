Indian, Chinese troops disengage at three locations in Eastern Ladakh: Sources
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Ahead of the next round of military talks scheduled to start this week, troops of India and China have disengaged on the ground at multiple locations in Eastern Ladakh, according to sources.The talks between the two armies will be held this week at multiple locations including Patroling point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling point 15, and Hot Springs area, top government sources told ANI.
The Twitter account of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMDF), the company that owns the Amul brand, was blocked briefly after an ad post targeted China. The cartoon apparently called for a boycott of Chinese products. GCMMF Managing Director R S Sodhi said that Twitter blocked...
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on June 08 said that Central Government should tell the country what talks going on between Indian Army and People's Liberation Army. "Our Army and PLA are talking to each..