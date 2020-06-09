The Hans India Bombay high court asks Arnab to appear before police @republic #BombayHighCourt #ArnabGoswami #RepublicTV #mumbai https://t.co/7Wcw3LZPfy 6 hours ago Daisy Dcruz RT @IndianExpress: Bombay High Court asks Arnab Goswami to appear before Mumbai Police tomorrow https://t.co/sXQt7BkVw3 6 hours ago Irshad @republic shame on Arnab to spread hate in India. He should pe punish Bombay High Court asks Arnab Goswami to app… https://t.co/uAY4QdVnyl 7 hours ago Irshad @ArnabGoswamiRTv Bombay High Court asks Arnab Goswami to appear before Mumbai Police tomorrow 7 hours ago Irshad @ArnabGoswamiRTv @TajinderBagga @mssirsa Bombay High Court asks Arnab Goswami to appear before Mumbai Police tomorrow 7 hours ago Irshad @ArnabGoswamiRTv Bombay High Court asks Arnab Goswami to appear before Mumbai Police tomorrow God will punish this… https://t.co/tupxLmTKlP 7 hours ago nadeem rais RT @vimoh: Bombay High Court asks Arnab Goswami to appear before Mumbai Police tomorrow https://t.co/w6rc6CES7G via @IndianExpress 8 hours ago Thangzawm #ArnabGoswami Bombay High Court asks Arnab Goswami to appear before Mumbai Police tomorrow The Supreme Court on Ma… https://t.co/MU7fLHyqvY 8 hours ago