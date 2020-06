Sons Make Tiny Beach for Mom and Grandma to Celebrate Mother's Day in Quarantine Style



These two guys, with the help of their dad created a beach experience for their mom and grandma to celebrate mother's day. As their mom loved the beach, but couldn't visit because of the coronavirus.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 02:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Did Mother’s Day Church Services Help To Spread Coronavirus?



It’s been two weeks since people at two mother's day church services were exposed to the coronavirus. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:23 Published 2 weeks ago