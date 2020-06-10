Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter to marry DYFI president

Indian Express Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter marries DYFI president

 T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and T. Kamala, got married to DYFI president P. A. Mohammed Riyaz in THiruvananthapuram on Mond
Hindu

DYFI chief to marry Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this