India registers more 9,985 COVID-19 cases, 279 deaths in last 24 hours
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () India on Wednesday reported a spike of 9,985 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 2,76,583, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 279 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 7,745. The total number of active cases has reached...
Public sites such as restaurants, malls and places of worship reopened across India on Monday (June 8) as the country prepares to relax COVID-19 lockdown measures.
The move is part of Unlock 1, the first phase of easing the coronavirus lockdown currently in place.
Footage filmed on June 8 shows...
With 1004 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States rose to 107,175. An additional 19,699... RTTNews Also reported by •Khaleej Times •Reuters