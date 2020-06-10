Global  

India registers more 9,985 COVID-19 cases, 279 deaths in last 24 hours

Mid-Day Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
India on Wednesday reported a spike of 9,985 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 2,76,583, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 279 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 7,745. The total number of active cases has reached...
