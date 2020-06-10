Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

It is not the India of 1962, says BJP amid border standoff with China

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
It is no longer the India of 1962 and the country is led by a "courageous" leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not by the Congress, the BJP asserted on Wednesday, seeking to fend off the attack by the opposition party on the government's handling of the Sino-India border standoff. BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising questions about the border situation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ladakh standoff: 'We've right to know that what actually happened', says Manoj Jha

Ladakh standoff: 'We've right to know that what actually happened', says Manoj Jha 01:06

 After reports of disengagement of Chinese People Liberation Army (PLA) from border came, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha welcomed the efforts but also said that people of India have all the rights to know that what actually happened during the standoff. While speaking to ANI, Jha said, "I...

Related videos from verified sources

'No power in the world...': Rajnath Singh on Nepal amid map row, border firing [Video]

'No power in the world...': Rajnath Singh on Nepal amid map row, border firing

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh commented on Nepal amid strained ties between the two neighbours. Nepal parliament has cleared a map laying claim to Indian territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:19Published
Govt will not keep anyone in dark over India-China standoff matter: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Govt will not keep anyone in dark over India-China standoff matter: Rajnath Singh

Government will not keep anyone in the dark over India and China standoff matter assured Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 14. "Talks are underway with China at diplomatic and military..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published
Bihar man detained by Nepal Police, narrates incident of firing at international border [Video]

Bihar man detained by Nepal Police, narrates incident of firing at international border

Bihar man, who was detained by Nepal's security personnel, released by them and returned to Sitamarhi on June 13. He had bruised on his body. On June 12, Nepal Border Police started firing at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:41Published

Related news from verified sources

It is not the India of 1962, says BJP amid Sino-India border standoff

 Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising questions about the border situation
Hindu

The Simmering Boundary: A ‘New Normal’ At The India-China Border? – Analysis

 By Jeff M. Smith* The China-India border is simmering again. Less than two years after Chinese and Indian forces engaged in an unprecedented standoff on the...
Eurasia Review

India-China Ladakh standoff talks: Both sides agreed to 'peacefully resolve' situation

India-China Ladakh standoff talks: Both sides agreed to 'peacefully resolve' situation In India's major attempt to peacefully resolve the month-long border conflict with China in Eastern Ladakh, the two countries have reportedly agreed to settle...
WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndiaTimes

Tweets about this