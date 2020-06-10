It is not the India of 1962, says BJP amid border standoff with China
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () It is no longer the India of 1962 and the country is led by a "courageous" leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not by the Congress, the BJP asserted on Wednesday, seeking to fend off the attack by the opposition party on the government's handling of the Sino-India border standoff. BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising questions about the border situation.
