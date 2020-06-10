Global  

Modi credits community participation and habitat management for 29% increase in Asiatic lion population
IndiaTimes Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
In great news for wildlife conservation, India has recorded 29% increase in population of Asiatic lions, living in Gujarat Gir forest, in past five years — from 523 in 2015 to 674 in 2020. The period also saw 36% increase in distribution area of the lions from 22000 sq. km in 2015 to 30000 sq. km in 2020. Currently, Asiatic lions are found in protected areas and agro-pastoral landscape of Saurashtra, covering nine districts, in Gujarat.
