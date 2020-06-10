Global  

Bid to poach MLAs, destabilise Rajasthan govt: Chief whip
IndiaTimes Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
The Rajasthan government's chief whip on Wednesday said attempts are being made to destabilise the state government even as Congress MLAs were taken to a luxury resort in Jaipur for a meeting called by chief minister Ashok Gehlot. “It has come to my knowledge that like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, attempts are being made to destabilise the government in Rajasthan,” he said in the complaint.
Gujarat Congress shifts 19 MLAs to Rajasthan resort ahead of Rajya Sabha polls [Video]

Gujarat Congress shifts 19 MLAs to Rajasthan resort ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

About 19 Congress MLAs were shifted to Rajasthan’s Sirohi on June 6. The members of the party were shifted after 3 Congress MLAs resigned in Gujarat. The resignation came ahead of the Rajya Sabha..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:46Published
19 Gujarat Congress MLAs shifted to Rajasthan resort ahead of Rajya Sabha elections [Video]

19 Gujarat Congress MLAs shifted to Rajasthan resort ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

After couple of Congress MLAs in Gujarat resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19, the party has shifted its 19 MLAs in a resort in Rajasthan's Sirohi. Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published
‘Rajasthan govt took Rs 1 cr to send stranded students from Kota’: Sushil Modi [Video]

‘Rajasthan govt took Rs 1 cr to send stranded students from Kota’: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said their govt gave Rs 1 crore to Rajasthan government over travel arrangement for migrants. Students in Kota were stuck after lockdown was imposed in view of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:48Published

