Bid to poach MLAs, destabilise Rajasthan govt: Chief whip
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () The Rajasthan government's chief whip on Wednesday said attempts are being made to destabilise the state government even as Congress MLAs were taken to a luxury resort in Jaipur for a meeting called by chief minister Ashok Gehlot. “It has come to my knowledge that like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, attempts are being made to destabilise the government in Rajasthan,” he said in the complaint.
After couple of Congress MLAs in Gujarat resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19, the party has shifted its 19 MLAs in a resort in Rajasthan's Sirohi. Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee..
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said their govt gave Rs 1 crore to Rajasthan government over travel arrangement for migrants. Students in Kota were stuck after lockdown was imposed in view of..
