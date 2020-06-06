Beds to hotels, what Delhi did — and did not get done — during the lockdown

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on June 10 the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on coronavirus situation and bed capacity said, "Orders have been issued to increase number of beds by 2000 in next 2-3 days. It is expected that we would need 15,000 beds by end of...
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has given direction to identify areas for large makeshift facilities if the current trend of coronavirus cases continues. "If the current trend continues we'll be..