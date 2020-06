Related videos from verified sources In other news: 5 ULFA militants arrested; India on FDI norms; Arnab attacked



Assam Police and Indian Army arrested five ULFA (I) militants in Assam with huge cache of arms and ammunition. Meanwhile, India said no one needs to worry over the revision of FDI norms. China had.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:03 Published on April 24, 2020

Tweets about this