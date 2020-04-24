Global  

Mumbai Police question Arnab Goswami, Republic TV Chief Financial Officer
Indian Express Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
News video: 'Truth is on my side', says Arnab Goswami as he appears before Mumbai Police

'Truth is on my side', says Arnab Goswami as he appears before Mumbai Police 01:36

 Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami appeared before Mumbai Police on June 10. The Bombay High Court has asked Goswami to present before Mumbai Police for an inquiry. Several FIRs have been filed against Arnab Goswami accusing him for allegedly defaming Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

