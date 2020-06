Related videos from verified sources Shopian encounter: 3 terrorists gunned down by security forces



An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on June 10. Three terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter in Sugoo area. Joint operation.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40 Published 19 hours ago Security forces neutralize 2 terrorists in J-K's Shopian



An encounter broke out between security forces - terrorists in Jammu - Kashmir's Shopian district. Two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter. The encounter took place in Sugoo area of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 23 hours ago Security forces neutralize terrorist in Rajouri, area cordoned off



An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. One terrorist have been neutralised in the encounter. The encounter took place in Kalakote area of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 6 days ago

