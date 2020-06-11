Global  

Petrol, diesel prices spike on 5th consecutive day, hiked by 60 paise per litre

Mid-Day Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday were hiked by 60 paise per litre each - the fifth straight daily increase in rates since oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 74 per litre from Rs 73.40 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 72.22 a litre from Rs 71.62, according to a price...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hiked petrol, diesel prices continue to trouble 'aam aadmi'

Hiked petrol, diesel prices continue to trouble 'aam aadmi' 01:26

 Petrol and diesel price hiked for 7th consecutive day in India. Petrol price increased by 59 paise/litre and diesel by 58 paise/litre on June 13. It took cumulative increase in rate of petrol to Rs 3.9 and diesel to Rs 4 in 7 days. One of the consumers said, "Oil prices are increasing day by day and...

