Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cong playing politics, Govt will reply on India-China standoff in Parliament: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

IndiaTimes Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Member of Parliament from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Thursday attacked Congress for politicising the India-China standoff and said that the government is not silent on this matter but believes in raising the issue on appropriate platforms and asserted that Defence Minister will give a detailed reply in the parliament.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: India, China engage in talks to resolve border tensions in eastern Ladakh: MEA

India, China engage in talks to resolve border tensions in eastern Ladakh: MEA 01:22

 The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on June 11 that India and China are continuing with their diplomatic and military engagements in an effort to reduce border tensions in eastern Ladakh to ensure long-term peace in the area. "Both sides are maintaining their military and diplomatic...

Related videos from verified sources

'Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power': Ladakh MP [Video]

'Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power': Ladakh MP

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has hit out at Congress yet again for raising questions on the border flare up with China. The MP said that not an inch of land had been taken over by China since PM..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published
Not an inch of land gone to China at LAC sector since 2014: Ladakh BJP MP [Video]

Not an inch of land gone to China at LAC sector since 2014: Ladakh BJP MP

Amid border tension with China at Ladakh's Line of Actual Control (LAC), Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that the border issue between India and China is not an issue that should be..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
Watch: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Vs Rahul Gandhi on China-India faceoff [Video]

Watch: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Vs Rahul Gandhi on China-India faceoff

The standoff between India and China at the border in Ladakh may be cooling off but the political war over the issue has escalated. After Rahul Gandhi asked the government to tell the country if China..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published

Tweets about this