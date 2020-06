Bengaluru: City court rejects bail plea of student who shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Rejecting the bail plea of 19-year-old Amulya Leona on Wednesday, the 60th additional city civil and sessions judge Vidyadhar Shirahatti observed that the probe has not been completed and the investigation officer has not yet filed the charge sheet. 👓 View full article

