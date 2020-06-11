Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China, India properly handling border issue, taking actions to ease situation: Chinese foreign ministry

IndiaTimes Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
China and India are “properly handling” and taking actions to ease the situation at the border based on the "consensus" reached recently during their diplomatic and military level talks, a Chinese official said on Thursday. The remarks came a day after the Indian and Chinese military commanders held "productive" talks to end the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: China says reached positive consensus with India on border issue | Oneindia News

China says reached positive consensus with India on border issue | Oneindia News 03:06

 China said today that Indian and Chinese troops have started implementing the positive consensus reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at easing the situation along the Line of Actual Control. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks came a day after...

Related videos from verified sources

Taiwan Repels 'Multiple' Chinese Fighters Over Taiwanese Airspace [Video]

Taiwan Repels 'Multiple' Chinese Fighters Over Taiwanese Airspace

TAIPEI — Taiwan's air force scrambled planes to warn off "multiple" Chinese fighter jets that had briefly entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone on June 9, the country's Ministry of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:49Published
Watch: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Vs Rahul Gandhi on China-India faceoff [Video]

Watch: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Vs Rahul Gandhi on China-India faceoff

The standoff between India and China at the border in Ladakh may be cooling off but the political war over the issue has escalated. After Rahul Gandhi asked the government to tell the country if China..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published
India has diplomatically resolved matter with China: Nitin Gadkari [Video]

India has diplomatically resolved matter with China: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari said that India's territorial security is strong and the country has diffused border tension with China diplomatically. "Internal..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

'China, India properly handling border issue'

 China and India are “properly handling” and taking actions to ease the situation at the border based on the "consensus" reached recently during their...
IndiaTimes

LAC row | Beijing says China and India taking steps to ‘ease’ situation along border

 The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s remarks came a day after officials in New Delhi suggested that Armies of India and China have undertaken a...
Hindu

India, China military commanders meet on frontier dispute

India, China military commanders meet on frontier dispute SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian and Chinese military commanders met Saturday to try to resolve a bitter standoff along their disputed frontier high in the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast TelegraphMid-DayIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

pristinekashmir

Pristine Kashmir China, India properly handling’ border issue, taking actions to ease situation: Chinese foreign ministry https://t.co/QCRDwKagIw 4 minutes ago

rolebuild

The RoleBuild China, India properly handling border issue, taking actions to ease situation: Chinese foreign ministry | India News https://t.co/c3ES2ZCgdM 23 minutes ago

SivaramanRAJAG1

Sivaraman RAJAGOPALAN RT @TheDailyPioneer: #IndiaChinaFaceOff: #China and #India are “properly handling” and taking actions to ease the situation at the border b… 24 minutes ago

KVeersen

DEFENCE RT @TOIIndiaNews: China, India properly handling border issue, taking actions to ease situation: Chinese foreign ministry https://t.co/xX6e… 34 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India China, India properly handling border issue, taking actions to ease situation: Chinese foreign ministry https://t.co/xX6eZO0seE 38 minutes ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #IndiaChinaFaceOff: #China and #India are “properly handling” and taking actions to ease the situation at the borde… https://t.co/GU63NeBd5F 38 minutes ago

taizun_tapia

Taizun Tapia RT @latestly: #China, India Properly Handling Border Issue, Taking Actions to Ease Situation, Says #Chinese Foreign Ministry #IndiaChinaFac… 42 minutes ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories 'China, India properly handling border issue' https://t.co/6s2ocKnA5t 44 minutes ago