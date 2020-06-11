China, India properly handling border issue, taking actions to ease situation: Chinese foreign ministry
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () China and India are “properly handling” and taking actions to ease the situation at the border based on the "consensus" reached recently during their diplomatic and military level talks, a Chinese official said on Thursday. The remarks came a day after the Indian and Chinese military commanders held "productive" talks to end the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.
China said today that Indian and Chinese troops have started implementing the positive consensus reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at easing the situation along the Line of Actual Control. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks came a day after...
The standoff between India and China at the border in Ladakh may be cooling off but the political war over the issue has escalated. After Rahul Gandhi asked the government to tell the country if China..
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian and Chinese military commanders met Saturday to try to resolve a bitter standoff along their disputed frontier high in the... WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times •Belfast Telegraph •Mid-Day •IndiaTimes
