Delhi heading towards being 'corona capital' of India: HC on spike in Covid-19 cases

IndiaTimes Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
The national capital is fast heading towards becoming the "corona capital" of the country, observed the Delhi high court while expressing concern over the spike in Covid-19 cases and directed that all private hospitals equipped with labs to test for coronavirus and having ICMR sanction be permitted to conduct the test.
