Delhi heading towards being 'corona capital' of India: HC on spike in Covid-19 cases
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () The national capital is fast heading towards becoming the "corona capital" of the country, observed the Delhi high court while expressing concern over the spike in Covid-19 cases and directed that all private hospitals equipped with labs to test for coronavirus and having ICMR sanction be permitted to conduct the test.
Public sites such as restaurants, malls and places of worship reopened across India on Monday (June 8) as the country prepares to relax COVID-19 lockdown measures.
The move is part of Unlock 1, the first phase of easing the coronavirus lockdown currently in place.

The chairperson of North Delhi Municipal Corporation's standing committee, Jai Prakash claimed that till June 10 as many as 2,098 COVID-19 deaths, who were coronavirus positive, have been cremated or..
Delhi has so far recorded over 31,300 infections and more than 900 deaths. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on coronavirus situation. "Around 30,000 more cases are expected in the next 12-15..
