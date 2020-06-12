Global  

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot: BJP offered Rs 25 crore to one of our MLAs

Mid-Day Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The Congress on Wednesday charged the BJP with attempts to destabilise the Rajasthan government with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claiming that some of the party MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore each. Gehlot's statement came hours after the Congress took its MLAs to a Jaipur resort for a meeting ahead of the elections to three seats...
