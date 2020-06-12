Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot: BJP offered Rs 25 crore to one of our MLAs



Related videos from verified sources Both Congress candidates in Rajasthan will easily win RS elections: Sachin Pilot



Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot, said on June 11 that their party has more than required numbers for sailing their Rajya Sabha candidates through Rajya Sabha. "Our party, MLAs from.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published 9 hours ago Civil society can play major role in awareness for following COVID-19 protocols: CM Gehlot



Interacting with civil society representatives through video conference, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the threat of coronavirus has not been averted. He said It is imperative for all.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published 13 hours ago COVID-19: BJP workers provided food to 11 crore people, says Amit Shah



Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed "Odisha Jan-Samvad Rally' on June 08 through video conferencing in Delhi. While addressing the rally, he said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers provided.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this