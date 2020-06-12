As COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, lack of hospital beds a major concern
Friday, 12 June 2020 () As the coronavirus cases are increasing at a tremendous rate in the national capital, the Delhi government will require as many as 80,000 hospital beds till July 31 out of which only 9,000 hospital beds are available at present.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has given direction to identify areas for large makeshift facilities if the current trend of coronavirus cases continues. "If the current trend continues we'll be requiring 80,000 beds by the end of July month. In today's State Disaster Management Office (SDMA)...
A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reached Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) for conducting reality check over numbers of beds and other facilities in the hospital in..