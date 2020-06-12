Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Avengers Endgame: 14,000 VFX artists worked on the movie's epic climax for THIS amount of time

Bollywood Life Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Avengers: Endgame features the ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Stan Lee, Tom Hiddleston, Wong, Klementieff, Gillan, Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Brolin, Chris Pratt and Paul Wright.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this