Lockdown will not be extended in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendra Jain

DNA Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Delhi has over 34,000 virus cases and 1,085 deaths.
Video credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Delhi Health Minister speaks on enhancing bed capacity, explains community spread

Delhi Health Minister speaks on enhancing bed capacity, explains community spread 02:03

 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there's a need to further enhance bed capacity in Delhi hospitals. The Delhi Health Minister also explained what is community spread of coronavirus. Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia quoted officials from Centre and said there's no community...

Covid-19: 'No extension of lockdown in Delhi', says Satyendar Jain [Video]

Covid-19: 'No extension of lockdown in Delhi', says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on Covid situation in the city-state. Jain challenged MCD to prove its claims of 2098 Covid-19 deaths in Delhi. He also added that there will be no extension..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04
'All labs have to give test results within 24 hours': Delhi Health Minister [Video]

'All labs have to give test results within 24 hours': Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on coronavirus situation in the city-state. Jain talked about Covid-19 testing and medical arrangements. "As many as 42 laboratories are functional in Delhi...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12
COVID-19: 2000 more beds to be available in private hospitals, says Satyendar Jain [Video]

COVID-19: 2000 more beds to be available in private hospitals, says Satyendar Jain

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on June 11, the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain spoke on medical arrangements amid coronavirus situation. He said, "We have made..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24

'No community transmission yet,' says Manish Sisodia amid conflicting statements by Delhi Health Minister

 Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that declaring the 'community transmission' phase can only be done by the central government authorities
DNA

Lockdown will not be extended in Delhi: Minister

 Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 will not be extended...
IndiaTimes


