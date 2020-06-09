Lockdown will not be extended in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there's a need to further enhance bed capacity in Delhi hospitals. The Delhi Health Minister also explained what is community spread of coronavirus. Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia quoted officials from Centre and said there's no community...
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on Covid situation in the city-state. Jain challenged MCD to prove its claims of 2098 Covid-19 deaths in Delhi. He also added that there will be no extension..
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on coronavirus situation in the city-state. Jain talked about Covid-19 testing and medical arrangements. "As many as 42 laboratories are functional in Delhi...
