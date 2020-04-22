Dhananjay Munde tests positive for coronavirus, third minister in Maharashtra cabinet

Covid-19: Chinese city quarantines thousands over new Coronavirus cluster | Oneindia News



The return of migrant Telugu-speaking labourers from other states, particularly Maharashtra, has led to in a rise of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:34 Published on May 15, 2020

Maharashtra govt should"ve tested them: Punjab Health Minister after returnee pilgrims found COVID-19 positive



Health Minister of Punjab, Balbir Singh Sidhu has blamed Maharashtra government for negligence in not ensuring proper quarantining of the pilgrims who returned to Punjab and at least 23 of them have.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published on May 1, 2020