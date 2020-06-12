Rajnath Singh holds meeting with CDS, services chiefs to review Ladakh situation
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Amid the standoff with China, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs to review the situation in Ladakh, sources said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke out on the tiff with China at the LAC in Ladakh. Rajnath Singh said that there are some issues and military level talks are underway to resolve them. He added that China was also in favour of resolving the issues through dialogue. Responding to the opposition,...
