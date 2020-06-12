Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajnath Singh holds meeting with CDS, services chiefs to review Ladakh situation

IndiaTimes Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Amid the standoff with China, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs to review the situation in Ladakh, sources said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Won't keep you in dark': Rajnath Singh to opposition on border row with China

'Won't keep you in dark': Rajnath Singh to opposition on border row with China 02:05

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke out on the tiff with China at the LAC in Ladakh. Rajnath Singh said that there are some issues and military level talks are underway to resolve them. He added that China was also in favour of resolving the issues through dialogue. Responding to the opposition,...

Related videos from verified sources

Srinagar: 3 terrorists holed up inside a house killed in an encounter | Oneindia News [Video]

Srinagar: 3 terrorists holed up inside a house killed in an encounter | Oneindia News

Three terrorists killed by security forces in Zadibal Soura area of Srinagar. The Police said the terrorists were holed up inside a house in the area, adding that the terrorists had refused an offer to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:46Published
Covid-19: Mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine order rolled back in Delhi| Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine order rolled back in Delhi| Oneindia News

The mandatory five-day institutional quarantine order, issued by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, for every Covid-19 case in Delhi was withdrawn on Saturday evening, a day after it blew up into a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:54Published
Tejaswhi Yadav fumes after RJD not invited to all-party meeting on China situation [Video]

Tejaswhi Yadav fumes after RJD not invited to all-party meeting on China situation

Bihar's Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, on RJD not being invited to all-party's meeting on India-China face off demanded an answer from Rajnath Singh. He said, "Rashtriya Janata Dal is the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajnath Singh holds meeting with CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs

 The meeting comes a day after it was confirmed that 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley area in...
IndiaTimes

Rajnath Singh meets Jaishankar, CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs over developments in Galwan Valley, Ladakh

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and external affairs minister (EAM)...
IndiaTimes

Defence minister holds back-to-back meetings with military brass over Ladakh situation

 The first meeting Singh held was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs, and it...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this