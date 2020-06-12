India's Covid count tops 3 lakh as fresh cases hit new peak Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The Covid -19 pandemic in India crossed another sombre milepost of 3 lakh cases even as fresh infections zoomed to a new record of 11,775 on Friday, while the death toll grew by 389 to 8,886. The coronavirus count in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra also topped 1 lakh during the day. With this, Covid-19 cases reported by India rose to 3,09,360, as per data from state governments.


