Videos of the Week: THE moment when Birthday boy Chris Evans aka Captain America picked Thor's Mjolnir
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Avengers Fans, Assemble. It's our Cap's aka Chris Evans' birthday today and on his special day, we would like to relive the memories of the moment when Captain America wielded Thor's weapon, Mjolnir!
Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! Christopher Robert Evans turns 39 years old today. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts. The actor appeared in his first major film, 'Not Another Teen Movie,' in 2001. He played the Human Torch in 'Fantastic Four,' and is known for his role as Captain America in Marvel...