Home minister Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM on Covid-19 situation in capital Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. The meeting comes in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus in Delhi which reached 36,000 and the pandemic so far claimed more than 1,200 lives in the capital.


