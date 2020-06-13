Global  

Home minister Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM on Covid-19 situation in capital

IndiaTimes Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. The meeting comes in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus in Delhi which reached 36,000 and the pandemic so far claimed more than 1,200 lives in the capital.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal arrive at MHA to hold meeting with Amit Shah

Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal arrive at MHA to hold meeting with Amit Shah 01:10

 Union Minister for Heath and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan arrived at Ministry of Home Affairs to attend meeting over the preparedness of COVID-19. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also arrived for the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the...

