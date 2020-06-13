Amit Shah, Dr Harsh Vardhan to discuss COVID-19 situation in Delhi with L-G Anil Baijal, Kejriwal on Sunday
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority) to review the situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 on Sunday.
