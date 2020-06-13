Operation Sadbhavana: Indian Army distributes relief items to needy in Kashmir Valley



Related videos from verified sources 20 Indian troops killed in China clashes: Indian army



The Indian army said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff in the western Himalayas... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16 Published 8 hours ago Indo-China border tension: Jharkhand CM Soren offers condolences to slain jawans



While addressing the media in Ranchi on June 16, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren spoke on three Indian Army jawans lost their lives in the Galwan Valley face-off with Chinese Army. He.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:31 Published 9 hours ago Indian Army gave befitting reply to Chinese Army, unfortunately lost 3 jawans: JP Nadda



While addressing at 'Kerala Jan Samvad Rally' via video conferencing in the national capital on June 16, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said, "Borders of India will remain intact and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 9 hours ago

