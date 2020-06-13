Operation Sadbhavana: Indian Army distributes relief items to needy in Kashmir Valley
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () The Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana has started disturbing relief and items among the poor people living in border areas of Kashmir Valley amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. People living in higher reaches of Gulmarg and people residing in Machil areas of LoC in Tanghdar area of Kupwara district were given relief by the Indian army.
The Indian Army distributed relief items among the poor and backward people living in far flung and border areas of Kashmir valley. The relief materials were distributed under the operation 'Sadbhavna'. It was sponsored by NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies). It is here...
