Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Operation Sadbhavana: Indian Army distributes relief items to needy in Kashmir Valley

IndiaTimes Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
The Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana has started disturbing relief and items among the poor people living in border areas of Kashmir Valley amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. People living in higher reaches of Gulmarg and people residing in Machil areas of LoC in Tanghdar area of Kupwara district were given relief by the Indian army.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Indian Army distributes relief items in remote areas of Kashmir

Indian Army distributes relief items in remote areas of Kashmir 02:16

 The Indian Army distributed relief items among the poor and backward people living in far flung and border areas of Kashmir valley. The relief materials were distributed under the operation 'Sadbhavna'. It was sponsored by NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies). It is here...

Related videos from verified sources

20 Indian troops killed in China clashes: Indian army [Video]

20 Indian troops killed in China clashes: Indian army

The Indian army said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff in the western Himalayas...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published
Indo-China border tension: Jharkhand CM Soren offers condolences to slain jawans [Video]

Indo-China border tension: Jharkhand CM Soren offers condolences to slain jawans

While addressing the media in Ranchi on June 16, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren spoke on three Indian Army jawans lost their lives in the Galwan Valley face-off with Chinese Army. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:31Published
Indian Army gave befitting reply to Chinese Army, unfortunately lost 3 jawans: JP Nadda [Video]

Indian Army gave befitting reply to Chinese Army, unfortunately lost 3 jawans: JP Nadda

While addressing at 'Kerala Jan Samvad Rally' via video conferencing in the national capital on June 16, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said, "Borders of India will remain intact and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this