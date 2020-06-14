Amitabh Bachchan lavishes praise on Rishi Kapoor's lip sync skills, says, 'Simply unbeatable'

Rishi Kapoor prayer meet: Ranbir, Riddhima pay homage; Alia, Karisma attend



A prayer meet for late Rishi Kapoor was held at the Kapoor family residence in Mumbai. His children, Ranbir and Riddhima, were seen paying tribute to him. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a photograph with.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:21 Published on May 13, 2020

Abhishek, Aishwarya pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor



After Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note in the memory of his dear friend Rishi Kapoor, Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too expressed their condolences on the demise.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:13 Published on May 1, 2020