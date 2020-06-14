RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan and other TV celebs mourn the demise of the Chhichhore star
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, which also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar and others in pivotal roles.
Another sad news has left everyone in a deep shock...Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence Mumbai. The actor’s representative and Mumbai Police have confirmed the news. The Kai Po Che actor was 34 years old. He reportedly hanged himself. . Sushant Singh Rajput was found...
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly found hanging in his flat. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and went on to do several..
Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others were shocked over actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's alleged suicide on Sunday. Veteran actor..