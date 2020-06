ULTA DIMAG RT @dna: 'I blame myself', writes #KaranJohar after learning that #SushantSinghRajput took his life https://t.co/NQyt4Z7DAb 3 seconds ago @the.benn.mrudul RT @htTweets: Karan Johar said that he sometimes got the feeling that #SushantSinghRajput was lonely and needed someone to share things wit… 37 seconds ago Simran RT @SRaEarth09: @aliaa08 Seriously you are in deep shock? Remember Koffee with Karan Rapid fire Round where you said Sushant Singh Rajput w… 2 minutes ago Gold Newspaper Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive Producer Karan Johar Writes, “I Blame Myself For Not Having Been In Touch” https://t.co/Wc3KHtFn6W 4 minutes ago bestrong# RT @jr22634264: we couldn't save Sushant Singh Rajput but atleast we shall now stand with kangna ranaut and other actors like her.. #Susha… 4 minutes ago Proud Indian RT @TusharTushar912: karan johar and alia bhatt made fun of Sushant Singh Rajput, no one from bollywood invited him for party. he was ignor… 5 minutes ago Samachar News Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Karan Johar expresses grief as he regrets not being in touch with him https://t.co/CUacEKimea 5 minutes ago zz we couldn't save Sushant Singh Rajput but atleast we shall now stand with kangna ranaut and other actors like her.… https://t.co/4Z34Dfqqzd 7 minutes ago