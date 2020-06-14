Gone to soon! Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray condole Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after his body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Shocked and saddened, several politicians including PM Narendra Modi, BJP leader Smriti Irani, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to express their grief...
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at home, Cops say committed suicide BY HANGING HIMSELF. His death his left his fans and Bollywood in deep shock. Many bollywoood personalities took to twitter to express their shock and grief. Fillmmaker Karan Johar expressed regret about not keeping in...