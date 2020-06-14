Global  

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Gujarat's Rajkot

DNA Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
The epicentre of the earthquake was 118 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot at 8:13 pm.
