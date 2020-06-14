Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Gujarat's Rajkot

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat



According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolted parts of Gujarat on June 14. People ran out of their houses after feeling tremors. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 1 hour ago

'We're just having a bit of an earthquake here'



The moment a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits during a live interview with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:27 Published 3 weeks ago