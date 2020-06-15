Two Indian high commission officials missing in Pakistan Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Two Indian High Commission officials have been missing from Islamabad Pakistan , since Monday morning. The officials were out for an official work before they went missing. The Indian government has taken up the matter with Pak authorities. Tensions had been building between the two countries ever since India expelled two Pakistan officials accused of espionage.


