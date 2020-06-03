Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar passes away in Mumbai

Fadnavis-led delegation meets CM Uddhav over 'insufficient aid' to cyclone hit Konkan



A delegation led by LoP Devendra Fadnavis met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to handover the memorandum seeking assistance for the people affected in the Konkan region due to cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:20 Published 2 days ago

Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai



Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray was also present during the meeting. After.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published 1 week ago