Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar passes away in Mumbai

Indian Express Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Fadnavis-led delegation meets CM Uddhav over 'insufficient aid' to cyclone hit Konkan [Video]

Fadnavis-led delegation meets CM Uddhav over 'insufficient aid' to cyclone hit Konkan

A delegation led by LoP Devendra Fadnavis met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to handover the memorandum seeking assistance for the people affected in the Konkan region due to cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published
Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai [Video]

Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray was also present during the meeting. After..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall near Mumbai, coastal Maharashtra on red alert | Oneindia News [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall near Mumbai, coastal Maharashtra on red alert | Oneindia News

Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall near Mumbai which is already stressed under the impact of Coronavirus; PM Modi assures all assistance to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray; ICMR scientist says India far..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:52Published

Tweets about this

TrueHimachali

Sanjeev Kumar Kaundal RT @ABPNews: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law, and Saamana editor Rashmi Thackeray’s father, Madhav Patankar, pa… 2 minutes ago

SeasonMediaIn

Season Media Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar died in Mumbai https://t.co/QX8S7PyJKd 2 minutes ago

NewsEverything_

NewsEverything Uddhav Thackeray’s Father-in-law Madhav Patankar Passes Away at 76 https://t.co/Z17mSuFHzy 4 minutes ago

Tejas_V_Shinde

Tejas वि Shin德 RT @supriya_sule: Deeply Saddened to hear to about the demise of Shri. Madhav Patankar - Father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My Heartfe… 10 minutes ago

ABPNews

ABP News Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law, and Saamana editor Rashmi Thackeray’s father, Madhav P… https://t.co/u53NESQl7X 12 minutes ago

thefirstindia

First India Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar died in Mumbai #UddhavThackeray #MadhavPatankar #RIP #RestInPeace… https://t.co/qRNyQgMrEu 31 minutes ago

TellDM

Danish Manzoor | Physical Distancing RT @ibtimes_india: Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law Madhav Patankar passes away at 78 ▪️ Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's fat… 32 minutes ago

ibtimes_india

IBTimes India Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law Madhav Patankar passes away at 78 ▪️ Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray'… https://t.co/TAly907iuf 37 minutes ago