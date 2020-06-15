A young and talented actor, gone too soon: Rahul Gandhi on Sushant Singh Rajput Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying "a young and talented actor, gone too soon". Gandhi expressed sadness at the demise of Rajput and sent his condolences to his family and fans.







