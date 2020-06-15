Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A young and talented actor, gone too soon: Rahul Gandhi on Sushant Singh Rajput

Mid-Day Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying "a young and talented actor, gone too soon". Gandhi expressed sadness at the demise of Rajput and sent his condolences to his family and fans.



I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: PM Modi mourns actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood in shock | Oneindia News

PM Modi mourns actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood in shock | Oneindia News 02:51

 Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at home, Cops say committed suicide BY HANGING HIMSELF. His death his left his fans and Bollywood in deep shock. Many bollywoood personalities took to twitter to express their shock and grief. Fillmmaker Karan Johar expressed regret about not keeping in...

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium [Video]

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium

The last rites of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput took place in Mumbai on June 15. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. According to the police, no suicide note has been..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:09Published
Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains taken to crematorium [Video]

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains taken to crematorium

The mortal remains of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was taken to crematorium in Mumbai on June 15. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. According to the police, no..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Sushant Singh Rajput B Town condolences continue coming in [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput B Town condolences continue coming in

Bollywood continued expressing grief and disbelief over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, all of Sunday. The actor was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Fake alert: Rahul didn't call Sushant 'cricketer'

 Screengrab of tweet purportedly from verified handle of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is doing rounds on WhatsApp. In the tweet, Gandhi pays his...
IndiaTimes

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law passes away

 Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left a permanent void in the film industry. Bollywood has lost a talented actor at a very young age. According to the reports,...
IndiaTimes

Rajkummar mourns Sushant's demise

 Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left a permanent void in the film industry. Bollywood has lost a talented actor at a very young age. According to the reports,...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

imshantopaul

Shanto Paul RT @RahulGandhi: I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to hi… 4 minutes ago

inshaammu

Salman Khan❤RADHE RT @SKFilmsOfficial: A young talented actor gone to soon. Truly shocked, strength to the family! #RIP #SushantSinghRajput 🙏🏻 https://t.co/7… 16 minutes ago

IFFY786x

IFFY786x RT @MikaSingh: The young handsome and talented actor @itsSSR has committed suicide. May God bless his soul, Rest in peace. We always post… 48 minutes ago