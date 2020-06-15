A young and talented actor, gone too soon: Rahul Gandhi on Sushant Singh Rajput
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying "a young and talented actor, gone too soon". Gandhi expressed sadness at the demise of Rajput and sent his condolences to his family and fans.
I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor,...
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at home, Cops say committed suicide BY HANGING HIMSELF. His death his left his fans and Bollywood in deep shock. Many bollywoood personalities took to twitter to express their shock and grief. Fillmmaker Karan Johar expressed regret about not keeping in...
The last rites of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput took place in Mumbai on June 15. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. According to the police, no suicide note has been..