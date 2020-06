Y K🇮🇳 RT @ArvindKejriwal: Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans. 20 seconds ago VEBLR #lockdown2020 No plans for another lockdown in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal #ArvindKejriwal #DelhiShouldKnow… https://t.co/p9EiCd4Tom 56 seconds ago Nilamani Ningombam RT @ImphalFreePress: No plans for another lockdown in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal Delhi has the third highest COVID-19 cases in India with 4… 3 minutes ago Deepak Mehta RT @EconomicTimes: No plans of another #lockdown in #Delhi, says @ArvindKejriwal | Track live updates on #coronavirus here https://t.co/Jzi… 4 minutes ago