Bury differences, join hands to battle Covid-19 in Delhi: Amit Shah at all-party meet Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

All political parties in Delhi should forget their differences and join hands in the Covid-19 battle of the national capital, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Monday after chairing an all-party meet. Meanwhile, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there was no plan for another lockdown in Delhi even as the number of new cases continues to rise.


