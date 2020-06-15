Global  

Bury differences, join hands to battle Covid-19 in Delhi: Amit Shah at all-party meet

IndiaTimes Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
All political parties in Delhi should forget their differences and join hands in the Covid-19 battle of the national capital, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Monday after chairing an all-party meet. Meanwhile, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there was no plan for another lockdown in Delhi even as the number of new cases continues to rise.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Amit Shah chairs all-party meeting on COVID situation in Delhi

Amit Shah chairs all-party meeting on COVID situation in Delhi 01:24

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 15 chaired an all-party meeting to review the management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Ruling Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh attended the meeting on his party's behalf, whereas other parties such as Congress and BSP too took part in the crucial meeting....

