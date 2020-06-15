Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral live updates: Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Rhea Chakraborty seen at Pawan Hans

Bollywood Life Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence yesterday. His mortal remains are now taken for teh final journey after the post mortem conducted at Cooper hospital. Here are live updates...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's family reaches his Mumbai residence

Sushant Singh Rajput's family reaches his Mumbai residence 01:18

 Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family member reached at his Mumbai residence. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh's friend Rhea Chakraborty visited Cooper Hospital, where his body has been kept. She will be questioned by the police in connection with the case.

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium [Video]

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium

The last rites of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput took place in Mumbai on June 15. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. According to the police, no suicide note has been..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:09Published
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes [Video]

RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death by suicide has raised a lot of questions for the country to ponder. Among the most crucial questions is the impact of social media trolling on actors. 'Baseless..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:41Published
There's conspiracy behind Sushant's death, claims late actor's uncle [Video]

There's conspiracy behind Sushant's death, claims late actor's uncle

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. His mortal remains were brought to a hospital from his Mumbai residence. While talking to ANI, one of Sushant's relative at actor's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others attend Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral
Indian Express


Tweets about this

kewat_rajesh

Rajesh Kewat RT @ABPNews: #SushantSinghRajput Death LIVE Updates: Rumoured Girlfriend #RheaChakraborty To Be Questioned By Police In Connection With Ac… 3 minutes ago

Tington04357150

Ting Tong RT @dna: Sushant Singh Rajput last rites: Rhea Chakraborty snapped at hospital, Shraddha Kapoor attends funeral https://t.co/kmqkKWSMll . .… 4 minutes ago

Saif678705

Saifullah RT @ItzSmeetha: #ShraddhaKapoor #KritiSanon #RheaChakraborty in sushant singh rajput's funeral True Frnds Of #SushantSingh 👏🙏 https://t… 9 minutes ago

KripalS76454769

Kripal Singh RT @iAmarsingh9: #ShraddhaKapoor reched to sushant singh rajput's funeral in ville parle mumbai However only 20 persons and closely ppl al… 9 minutes ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE #SushantSinghRajput funeral: #ShraddhaKapoor, #RajkummarRao, #KritiSanon, #EktaKapoor, #RanveerShorey pay their las… https://t.co/9dO4SatojI 13 minutes ago

ItzSmeetha

𝐒𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚..♥ #ShraddhaKapoor #KritiSanon #RheaChakraborty in sushant singh rajput's funeral True Frnds Of #SushantSingh 👏🙏 https://t.co/kOJiqA6OgK 15 minutes ago