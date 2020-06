Bengaluru Police withdraw 'Jai Hind' circular Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A city police inspector's circular, directing policemen to say 'Jai Hind' after saluting an officer, which kicked up a row, has been withdrawn. "The circular has been taken back," an official told IANS, here on Monday. 👓 View full article

