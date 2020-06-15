Global  

Two Indian High Commission officials detained by Pakistan in Islamabad released: Sources

IndiaTimes Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Pakistani authorities on Monday evening released two Indian High Commission staffers in Islamabad hours after they were reportedly arrested for their alleged involvement in an "accident".Top government sources confirmed that the two Indian staffers were released by Pakistani authorities and they are back at the Indian High Commission.
