Coronavirus in India: Covid deaths hit single-day high of 396

IndiaTimes Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
India reported its sharpest single-day rise in deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic when 396 fatalities were recorded across the country on Monday, even as the number of fresh infections fell to a six-day low of a little over 10,000 cases.
