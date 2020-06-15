Coronavirus in India: Covid deaths hit single-day high of 396
Monday, 15 June 2020 () India reported its sharpest single-day rise in deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic when 396 fatalities were recorded across the country on Monday, even as the number of fresh infections fell to a six-day low of a little over 10,000 cases.
The cases of coronavirus are growing at a rapid speed in India. On June 13, country saw highest single-day spike of 11,458 confirmed cases in 24 hours. India crossed 3 lakh mark as total cases reached to 3,08,993. The virus has claimed 386 deaths in the last 24 hours. Coronavirus has infected over 1...
The cases of coronavirus are growing at a rapid speed in India. Over 1.5 lakh active coronavirus cases have been reported in the country. Death toll due to COVID-19 is about to touch 10,000 mark. Total..