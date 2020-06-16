Global  

3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K's Shopian

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Three unidentified terrorists were eliminated in an encounter with security forces that started at the Turkwangam area of Shopian on Tuesday morning, said a police official.
News video: Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam 02:02

 Two terrorists were killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. Bodies of terrorists recovered from encounter spot in Nipora area of Kulgam. Operation was launched during midnight by Army, CRPF and local police. Slain terrorists were associated with Hizbul Mujahideen...

