COVID-19 | No plan for another lockdown in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Mid-Day Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that there was no plan for another lockdown in Delhi even as the number of novel Coronavirus cases continue to rise.

"Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans," Kejriwal tweeted. It comes a day after Union Home Minister...
