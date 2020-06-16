COVID-19 | No plan for another lockdown in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misleading people on lack of availability of beds and instead blaming private hospitals for the COVID-19 mess in the national capital. "CM has been misleading, and holding private hospitals responsible. We have...
“Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans,” the chief minister tweeted. This is in line with... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express
Tweets about this
NewsEverything Kejriwal Says No Plan for Another Lockdown in Delhi, Orders Labs to Give Covid-19 Results Within 48 Hrs https://t.co/lkBpkBIlm8 7 hours ago