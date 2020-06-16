COVID-19 | No plan for another lockdown in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

NewsEverything Kejriwal Says No Plan for Another Lockdown in Delhi, Orders Labs to Give Covid-19 Results Within 48 Hrs https://t.co/lkBpkBIlm8 7 hours ago

Najam نجم RT @anusha_puppala: Putting an end to rumours of imposing another #lockdown due to surging #COVID cases in the state, the #Telangana Chief… 10 hours ago

Anusha Puppala Putting an end to rumours of imposing another #lockdown due to surging #COVID cases in the state, the #Telangana Ch… https://t.co/V0qgrwibfY 13 hours ago

The Federal Defying rumours of #Delhi going under another #lockdown, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that there were no such plans for… https://t.co/gksPR3LFF6 13 hours ago

Ingenia Recruitment #Dealers are being urged to have a ‘second wave plan’ to deal with the prospect of another COVID-19 #coronavirus… https://t.co/1MB1yMmpOG 13 hours ago

Raman Pathak Kejriwal Says No Plan for Another Lockdown in Delhi, Orders Labs to Give Covid-19 Results Within 48 Hrs https://t.co/92H16OQs0f 14 hours ago

mismatj @CMOTamilNadu sir lockdown is not the solution for pandemic.what's the plan after Jun 30 another 2 week curfew? Up… https://t.co/EDGFC78XAx 15 hours ago