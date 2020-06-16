We are bound by roti and beti: Rajnath Singh

Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Rejecting Nepal's territorial claim, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Monday that the Lipulekh-Dharchula road falls very much in India and conveyed the Modi government's willingness to sort out the "misunderstanding" with Nepal through dialogue.
"Our relations are not only of this world, but also of the 'other world'...
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 15 said that India has unbreakable bond with Nepal and no power of the world can break this relationship. He emphasized that any number of fences can be put up beyond Dharchula but these relations can't be broken. "Some misconception has risen in Nepal...
India's defence minister Rajnath Singh commented on Nepal amid strained ties between the two neighbours. Nepal parliament has cleared a map laying claim to Indian territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:19Published
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 15 held a virtual rally from Delhi. During his speech, Rajnath informed about the link road built by Border Road Organisation to go to Mansarovar. "Earlier..