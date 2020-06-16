Global  

We are bound by roti and beti: Rajnath Singh

Mid-Day Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Rejecting Nepal's territorial claim, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Monday that the Lipulekh-Dharchula road falls very much in India and conveyed the Modi government's willingness to sort out the "misunderstanding" with Nepal through dialogue.

"Our relations are not only of this world, but also of the 'other world'...
News video: No power of the world can break India-Nepal relationship: Rajnath Singh

No power of the world can break India-Nepal relationship: Rajnath Singh 02:03

 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 15 said that India has unbreakable bond with Nepal and no power of the world can break this relationship. He emphasized that any number of fences can be put up beyond Dharchula but these relations can't be broken. "Some misconception has risen in Nepal...

